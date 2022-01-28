Big Bash League 2021-22 Final Live Cricket Score, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers

Scorchers have also won the title three times before and thus today is a chance for the two teams to create history and become the most successful side in the league’s history.

When will the Big Bash League 2021-22 match Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) start?

The final of the Big Bash League will kickstart at 02:10 PM IST on January 28, Friday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2021-22 match Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

What time will the Big Bash League 2021-22 match Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) begin?

The match will begin at 02:10 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) match?

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Sydney Sixers (SIX) match?

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SCO vs SIX Big Bash League 2021-22, Perth Scorchers probable playing XI against Sydney Sixers: Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner(c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou

SCO vs SIX Big Bash League 2021-22, Sydney Sixers probable playing XI against the Perth Scorchers: Justin Avendano, Hayden Kerr, Jake Carder, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jay Lenton(w), Nathan Lyon, Steve OKeefe, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis

