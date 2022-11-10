'Big Match Player'- Fans Praise Hardik Pandya After Blistering Knock Against England

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya came as a saviour for the team India as he smashed 33-ball 63 in India’s 168/5 in 20 overs against England at Adelaide Oval. India started off slow but then Virat Kohli scored a fifty, however, it wasn’t enough as India were only 136/4 at the end of the 18th over.

But, Pandya had some different plans as he targeted Sam Curran in the penultimate over, smashing him for 4,6, and 4, while taking charge of the innings.

Pandya was in full attacking mode and India reached to above 160 mark as Pandya studded it with some finishing touches. Soon, fans grabbed the opportunity to heap praises on Pandya as one of them called him ‘The Most Valuable Player of India.’

Gujarat Titans, the IPL franchise of which Hardik Pandya is the captain, tweeted a famous GIF from the Asia Cup 2022 where he can be seen up with a confidence of winning the game.

IPL team Punjab Kings, tweeted several posts, “Hardik Pandya having his fun in Adelaide"

They further mentioned, “England bowlers with absolutely no answers for the force of nature that is Hardik Pandya 🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️🙇‍♀️"

Indian TV actor Aly Goni tweeted, “Hardik pandya you beauty"

Fans praised Pandya with some interesting videos, memes and posts. Here’s a look at a few of them.

Earlier in the day, India had to bat first after losing the toss, but they started slow. However, Kohli, the top run getter in the tournament, got a fifty. But wasn’t enough as the run rate was moderate, and that was the time when Pandya shifted the gears, yielding 20 runs from the penultimate over. Further, in the final over, Chris Jordan came in and Pandya smashed a 6 and 4 before getting out in a bizarre Hit wicket.

However, India reached to a decent score of 168 but will it be enough to defend? Only time will tell. But, to sum up the innings, Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63) smashed half centuries as India registered 168/5 in 20.

