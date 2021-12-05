'Biggest Change That Happened in Indian Cricket Was From IPL': Sachin Tendulkar Reckons T20 League Started a New Phase

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar feels that IPL has brought about a sea change and has kick-started a new phase in Indian cricket. The fact that domestic players get to rub shoulders with world-class cricketers for a couple of months has helped in their evolution, Tendulkar says.

One of the features of the current Indian team is its bowling, especially the pace attack which has been churning out match-winning performances on a consistent basis in different conditions. Tendulkar says it hasn’t happened in an overnight but because of a right structure in place with IPL playing a vital role.

“It’s not happened accidentally," Tendulkar told Hindustan Times. “It’s a consistent effort in making sure that you have the right structure in place. I felt the biggest change that happened in Indian cricket was from IPL onwards. Players, especially domestic cricketers, got lot of time to spend with international world-class cricketers."

Tendulkar, the most prolific run-getter in cricket history, says players start thinking differently once they interact with international stars.

“The methods of training have changed," Tendulkar said. “They think differently now which is so critical because if you are going to rub shoulders with top international stars, it make a big difference. Suddenly a player starts thinking differently. You spend couple of months with them, you practise with them and it makes a huge impact."

He said IPL should also deserve credit for the current phase in Indian cricket.

“That is what I have seen happening from the start of IPL. That started a new phase in Indian cricket, the seeds were sown then. We talk only about the recent past but I would say the process started way back from that period. All these guys who are representing India now have, as kids, been watching all those guys and that inspired them," he said.

