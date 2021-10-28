>BIH-W vs AP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match between Bihar Women and Arunachal Pradesh Women: The Women’s senior 50-over tournament is one of the biggest domestic tournaments for the female cricketers in India. The competition will feature a total of 37 teams divided into six groups. The name of the groups is Elite Group A, Elite Group B, Elite Group C, Elite Group D, Elite Group E, and Plate Group.

The league will run from October 28 to November 20 in various parts of India. The fans will get to see a total of 106 matches in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, 96 league matches, and ten knockout games.

In the first match of the elite 50-over competition, Bihar Women will go one-on-one against Arunachal Pradesh Women. The fixture will be played on October 28, Thursday at the JU Second Campus, Salt Lake, Kolkata at 9:00 am IST. Both the teams form a part of the Plate group alongside Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Kolkata.

>Ahead of the match between Bihar Women and Arunachal Pradesh Women; here is everything you need to know:

>BIH-W vs AP-W Telecast

Bihar Women vs Arunachal Pradesh Women game will not be telecasted in India

>BIH-W vs AP-W Live Streaming

The match between Bihar Women and Arunachal Pradesh Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>BIH-W vs AP-W Match Details

Bihar Women will play against Arunachal Pradesh Women at JU Second Campus, Salt Lake, Kolkata at 09:00 IST on October 28, Thursday.

>BIH-W vs AP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Apurva Manoj Kumari

Vice-Captain- Prity Chandeshwar Kumari

>Suggested Playing XI for BIH-W vs AP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shruti Sanjay Gupta

Batters: Sana Syed Saif Ali Ali, Prity Chandeshwar Kumari, Mai Kasa Mekh, Kayang Perme

All-rounders: Apurva Manoj Kumari, Umar Adam, Yarkar Dolu

Bowlers: Nivedita Manoj Bharti, Nabam Para Dolu, Sarpik Lligu

>BIH-W vs AP-W Probable XIs:

Bihar Women: Puja Naresh Kumari, Soni Jitendra Kumari, Rachana Jitendra Kumar, Sonali Pradeep Priya, Vishalakshi Vivekanand Suman, Harshita Niraj Bhardwaj, Apurva Manoj Kumari, Nivedita Manoj Bharti, Prity Chandeshwar Kumari, Sana Syed Saif Ali Ali, Shruti Sanjay Gupta

Arunachal Pradesh Women: Mai Kasa Mekh, Godak Yapa Tanio, Kayang Perme, Runa Sarkar, Bengia Ritu, Nabam Yapu, Yarkar Dolu, Pebi Gara, Nabam Para Dolu, Sarpik Lligu, Charu Ayub

