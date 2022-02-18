Bihar's Sakibul Gani Becomes First Batter in History to Hit Triple-century on First-Class Debut

Sakibul Gani of Bihar has set a new world record in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022, India’s premier red-ball competition that resumed from Thursday after a hiatus of two years due to covid pandemic. Gani has become the first batter in the history of first-class cricket to hit a century on debut, achieving the feat in Bihar’s opening round match of Ranji Trophy against Mizoram in Kolkata.

Walking in to bat at no. 5, Gani peeled off 341 off 405 with the help of a mammoth 56 fours and two sixes, scoring at an outstanding strike-rate of 84.20.

He combined with Babul Kumar, who struck a double-century himself, to send Mizoram bowlers on a leather hunt at the Jadavpur University Campus. The duo added 399 runs for the fourth wicket.

Babul made an unbeaten 229 off 398 with 27 fours and a six as Bihar declared their innings at 686/5 in 159.4 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Bipin Saurabh remained unbeaten on 50 off 39, an innings that featured four fours and three sixes.

Gani’s 341 is now the highest individual total by a debutant batter in the history of first-class cricket. The previous record was also held by an Indian.

S. no Player Team Opponent Score Year 1 Sakibul Gani Bihar Mizoram 341 2021-22 2 Ajay Rohera Madhya Pradesh Hyderabad 267* 2018-19 3 Amom Muzumdar Bombay Haryana 260 1993-94 4 Bahir Shah Mehboob Speen Ghar Region Amo Region 256* 2017-18 5 Eric Marx Transvaal Griqualand 240 192-21

Ajay Rohera of Madhya Pradesh had made 267* against Hyderabad during the 2018-19 season in Indore. Domestic legend Amol Muzumdar completes the top-three having scored 260 on debut for Bombay (now Mumbai) against Haryana in Faridabad during 1993-94 season.

