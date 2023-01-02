Biratnagar Super Kings vs Kathmandu Knights Live Streaming And Dream 11 For Nepal T20 League 2022-23

The Biratnagar Super Kings face off against the Kathmandu Knights at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Tuesday morning. The Super Kings are currently placed in the fifth position on the Nepal T20 League table with only two victories from their six games this season so far.

Biratnagar have lost their last two matches on the trot. Their batting order crumbled in the last game managing only 110 runs in an attempt to chase a target of 123 runs set by the Lumbini All Stars. Arjun Saud was the only batter to put on a decent performance scoring 41 runs from 45 balls with the rest of the lot having a forgettable game.

Kathmandu Knights come into this fixture on the back of a loss against Pokhara Avengers. Alex Blake and Sunam Gautam gave them a solid start with the bat but the Knights weren’t able to defend a competitive total of 164.

Kathmandu have had a balanced season so far with three losses and three victories from their six games in the Nepal T20 league as of now.

Ahead of the game between Biratnagar Super Kings and Kathmandu Knights, here is all you need to know.

When will the Nepal T20 League match Biratnagar Super Kings (BIR) vs Kathmandu Knights (KAT) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 3, Tuesday.

Where will the Nepal T20 League match Biratnagar Super Kings (BIR) vs Kathmandu Knights (KAT) be played?

The Biratnagar Super Kings (BIR) vs Kathmandu Knights (KAT) fixture will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

What time will the Nepal T20 League match Biratnagar Super Kings (BIR) vs Kathmandu Knights (KAT) begin?

The match will begin at 8:45 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Nepal T20 League match Biratnagar Super Kings (BIR) vs Kathmandu Knights (KAT) match?

The Biratnagar Super Kings (BIR) vs Kathmandu Knights (KAT) match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Nepal T20 League match Biratnagar Super Kings (BIR) vs Kathmandu Knights (KAT) match?

The Biratnagar Super Kings (BIR) vs Kathmandu Knights (KAT) match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app.

BIR vs KAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hussain Talat

Vice-Captain: Alex Blake

Suggested Playing XI for BIR vs KAT Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Arjun Saud, Lokesh Bam

Batters: Hussain Talat, Alex Blake, Sunam Gautam,

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Ryan Burl, Gauranshu Sharma

Bowlers: Kamal Singh, Abinash Bohara, Nandan Yadav

Biratnagar Super Kings vs Kathmandu Knights Possible XIs

Biratnagar Super Kings probable playing XI: Arjun Saud, Gauranshu Sharma, Rohit Paudel, Hussain Talat, Prithu Baskota, Raj Nannan, Pradeep Airee, Bibek Yadav, Nandan Yadav, Keon Joseph, Surya Tamang

Kathmandu Knights probable playing XI: Alex Blake, Gyanendra Malla, Sandeep Rajali, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ryan Burl, Lokesh Bam, Abinash Bohara, Sunam Gautam, Bashir Ahmed, Kamal Singh, Gautam KC

