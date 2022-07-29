Birmingham Weather Forecast And Pitch Report: India Women vs Australia Women, CWG 2022

Cricket marks its historic return to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after 24 years. India and Australia will clash in the opening match on Friday, July 29.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

Australia seems like a favourite to clinch the Gold in CWG after securing the 50-over and the T20 World Cup titles.

Team India will be without their stalwarts Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami but have a squad filled with terrific talent. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her women are riding high on confidence after a fantastic series victory in both ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka. ICC women’s player of the year Smriti Mandhana and flamboyant opener Shafali Verma will be leading the batting unit for India.

Advertisement

The Meg Lanning-led side outclassed India in the 2022 Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Women in Blue will be out for sweet retribution in the debut edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Weather report

The weather for the India Women vs Australia Women T20I match seems overcast on Friday, July 29. The temperature will be around 13 degrees Celsius during the evening and there are 7 per cent chances of rainfall during the daytime. The wind speed is expected to be 11 km/h and the humidity rate will be around 76-81per cent on the day.

Pitch Report

The Edgbaston pitch has generally been favourable for batting, and teams batting first have trounced the opposition in T20Is so far. In T20Is, the average first innings total at the venue is 169, while the average second innings total is 151. Based on the previous results at the location, the captain who wins the toss will opt to bat first. Pacers will also get some help as swing and movement off the pitch will be on offer.

Advertisement

India Women vs Australia Women Possible XIs

India Women Predicted Line-up: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Australia Women Predicted Line-up: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here