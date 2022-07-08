Birmingham Weather Update, England vs India, T20I series: Weather Forecast for Saturday’s ENG vs IND 2nd T20I match

England and India are set to face each other in the 2nd T20I match at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 9. In the first encounter of the three-match series, India were the better team as they registered a dominant win by 50 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

India will be looking to put up a similar performance and seal the series with a win. Big names like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to return to the Indian side.

England, led by the new skipper Jos Butler, will be looking to make a strong comeback just like they did in the Test series. The decision to rest star players like Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes seems to have backfired for England. They will be expecting more from their T20 specialists Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone.

It will be intriguing to see whether the gritty English side can level the series or will the Men in Blue triumph at the Edgbaston stadium.

Weather report

The weather for the England vs India 2nd T20I match seems pleasant for Saturday, July 8. The temperature will be below 20 degrees Celsius and there is no rainfall expected throughout the course of the match. The wind speed is expected to be 18 km/h and the precipitation rate is 1 percent.

England (ENG) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

