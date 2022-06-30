Birmingham Weather Update, England vs India, Test series: Weather Forecast for Friday’s ENG vs IND final Test match

England and India are set to face each other in a Test match scheduled to kick off on July 1 at Edgbaston. The one-off Test match will be a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and it will also conclude the Test series which had commenced back in 2021.

Earlier, the first Test match of the series had resulted in a draw. But the visitors clinched a remarkable 151-run victory in the next match to earn a vital 1-0 lead. Though, the Joe Root-led side scripted a prompt comeback in the series after winning the third match by an innings and 76 runs.

In the penultimate match, India under the leadership of Virat Kohli registered a convincing 157-run triumph to regain their lead in the series.

Later, the fifth Test had to be called off after the Indian contingent faced Covid-19 threats.

England come into the fixture after clinching an emphatic 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand.

After the Edgbaston Test, the two teams will be involved in three T20I matches and as many ODIs.

Weather report

During the Test match in Birmingham weather is expected to be mostly sunny apart from Day 1 and Day 2. The first two days of the match are expected to be impacted by rain. The wind speed is expected to be around 9 km/h on Day 1 while the temperature could hover around 19 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius. Not much is expected to change on Day 2 as there are 80 per cent chances of precipitation. It is understood that things will get better from Day 3 and it is mostly expected to be sunny for the remainder of the Test match. On Day 3, the temperature could hover around 10 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius.

England (ENG) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), James Anderson, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

