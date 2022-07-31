Birmingham Weather Update, India Women vs Pakistan Women, Commonwealth Games 2022: Weather Forecast for Sunday’s IND-W vs PAK-W T20I Match

Indian women’s cricket team will be aiming for their maiden Commonwealth Games win as they take on arch-rivals Pakistan Women on Sunday. The high-profile India-Pakistan clash will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Both the teams will be eager to win the exciting battle in order to keep their chances of qualifying for the semi-final alive.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side produced a good show against Australia in the Commonwealth Games opening game but that was not enough to clinch the full two points. Skipper Harmanpreet led from the front and notched a vital half-century as India posted a formidable total of 154/8 in 20 overs.

The World Champions, during the run chase, suffered a setback initially after losing three wickets in quick succession. Ashleigh Gardner later played a superb knock of 35-ball 52 as Australia reached the target with six balls to spare. India’s Renuka Singh picked up four wickets but her efforts eventually went in vain.

Pakistan, on the other hand, failed to chase a target of 145 as they endured a shocking 15-run defeat against Barbados. Nida Dar scored a half century in the contest but Pakistan could only manage to reach 129 runs losing six wickets in 20 overs.

In their last five T20I meetings, India Women emerged victorious on four occasions. Pakistan’s last triumph against India in the shortest format of the game appeared six years back.

During the last T20I encounter, Indian women’s cricket team outclassed their arch-rivals by seven wickets.

Weather report

Birmingham weather is expected to be mostly cloudy on Sunday. Rain might play spoilsport during the India Women vs Pakistan Women game as there are 55 per cent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 17 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 22 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 84 per cent.

India Women (IND-W) and Pakistan Women (PAK-W) Possible Starting XI:

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodriuges, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (captain), Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig

