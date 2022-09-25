Bishan Singh Bedi Turns 76: Interesting Facts and Top 5 Bowling Spells of Indian Spin Legend

Bishan Singh Bedi is one of the finest spinners ever to play for India. The left-arm orthodox spinner was part of the legendary spin quartet along with BS Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan. As Bedi celebrates his 76th birthday today, it’s an opportune time to explore some of his achievements and best spells.

International debut

Bishan Singh Bedi made his international debut during the second Test against Australia in 1967 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In ODIs, he played his first international match against England in 1974.

Advertisement

Career Stats

Bedi played 67 matches for India in Tests and picked up 266 wickets at an economy of 2.14. He also has 14 five-wicket hauls to his name in Tests. In ODIs, Bedi scalped seven wickets after taking part in seven matches.

Top 5 Bowling Spells

7/98 vs Australia, 1969

Bedi registered his best bowling figures in Test cricket against Australia in 1969. He picked up seven wickets conceding 98 runs in the first innings. His terrific bowling eventually proved to be futile as India suffered a 10-wicket defeat in the match. 6/42 vs New Zealand, 1969

The spin great produced a match-winning spell of 6/42 against New Zealand in 1969. His fabulous bowling helped India in bundling out New Zealand for a paltry total of 127 in second innings. India won the match by 60 runs. 6/71 vs England, 1977

Against New Zealand in 1977, Bedi secured sensational figures of 6/71. The Kiwi batters seemed simply clueless while facing Bedi in second innings and could only manage to score 177 runs. India had won the Test by 140 runs. 5/63 vs England, 1972

In 1973, the spinner registered another five-wicket haul against England He claimed five wickets conceding 63 runs in second innings as India won the match by 28 runs. 5/48 vs New Zealand, 1976

He picked up five wickets conceding 48 runs in first innings against New Zealand in 1976. The match had eventually resulted in a draw.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here