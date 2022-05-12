Bismah Mahroof to Continue as Pakistan Women's Team Captain For 2022/23 Season

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that Bismah Maroof has been retained as the captain of the Pakistan women’s team for the 2022/23 season.

The decision means that Maroof will continue to be at the helm since former off-spinner Sana Mir stepped down from the role in 2016 (T20Is) and 2017 (ODIs).

“It is truly an honour for any cricketer to captain their country and it is a great privilege for me to continue in this role. The 2022-23 cricket season is the busiest for Pakistan women’s side and we are excited and geared up for the challenges it presents," said Maroof in a PCB Statement.

Pakistan’s 2022/23 season will be a packed one, starting from hosting Sri Lanka in Karachi for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The side will then head for Belfast to play hosts Ireland and reigning T20 World Cup champions Australia in a tri-series from July 12-24 before moving to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games to be held from July 25 to August 8.

Like in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, Maroof will travel to Belfast and Birmingham with her daughter Fatima and accompanied by her mother with the PCB sharing the travel, lodging and boarding expenses in line with its Parental Support Policy. Maroof, 30, expressed gratitude to the PCB and her family for supporting her in coming back to cricket after giving birth to Fatima last year.

“I want to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for its immense support throughout my career and especially in helping me strike the right work-life balance after the birth of Fatima. There was a time when I contemplated giving up on my passion of playing cricket, but the PCB ensured it never came to that with the introduction of the maternity policy, which has made the game as inclusive as it can be for the women in our country."

Advertisement “I also want to thank my family and especially my husband, Abrar, who has been a great support throughout my career, and has provided me encouragement to continue to play for Pakistan." After the completion of the Commonwealth Games, Ireland women will make their first-ever visit to Pakistan for three T20Is and as many ODIs in October. Pakistan will also feature in ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup followed by traveling to Australia for three T20Is and as many ODIs at the start of 2023 and will fly to South Africa to participate in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February. Advertisement “Every match in the upcoming season is important for us as a team as bilateral ODIs will determine whether we qualify for the next ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the T20Is provide us opportunities to prepare for the all-important T20 World Cup in February next year," concluded Maroof.

