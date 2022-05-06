BKK vs ACC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, KCA Club Championship 2022, May 6, 9 AM IST

BKK vs ACC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Club Championship 2022 match between BK-55 and Athreya Cricket Club: Following the successful completion of the league matches for Group A, it is now time for Group B teams to showcase their performance in the KCA Club Championship. As many as five teams will be playing against each other in Group B. Masters Cricket Club, Eranakulam Cricket Club, BK-55, Swantons Cricket Club, and Athreya Cricket Club form the second group of the T20 Championship.

In the first Group B fixture, BK-55 will face Athreya Cricket Club. The two teams will be locking horns at the S. D. College Cricket Ground on Friday. BK-55 were decent in the last season. The team played a total of four league matches. They won two games while losing as many.

Advertisement

Athreya Cricket Club, on the other hand, are a new side in the T20 league. The team will aim to get off to a winning start on Friday. They will rely on players like Arjun Venugopal, Kalliparambil Rojith, and K Adithya.

Ahead of the match between BK-55 and Athreya Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

BKK vs ACC Telecast

BK-55 vs Athreya Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

BKK vs ACC Live Streaming

The KCA Club Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BKK vs ACC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the S. D. College Cricket Ground at 09:00 AM IST on May 06, Friday.

BKK vs ACC Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Kalliparambil Rojith

Vice-Captain: Omar Abubacker

Suggested Playing XI for BKK vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Dheeraj Prem, Sreeraj R

Batters: Arjun Venugopal, Neeraj Kumar-I, Omar Abubacker

All-rounders: Mannembeth Sreeroop, Kalliparambil Rojith, K Adithya

Bowlers: Afreed KT, Shahid CP, Nipun Babu

BKK vs ACC Probable XIs

BK-55: Arjun Suresh, Gokul Rajan, Dheeraj Prem, Adarsh Vijayan, Neeraj Kumar-I, Omar Abubacker, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Athul A, Afreed KT, Shahid CP, Sridhin Marar

Athreya Cricket Club: Joffin Jose, Mohammed Enaan, Nipun Babu, Sreeraj R, Aadidev T J, Rakesh KJ, Arjun Venugopal, K Adithya, Kalliparambil Rojith, Shine John Jacob, Vishnu TM

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here