BLD vs SCK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match between Blue Devils and Soca King: Blue Devils will have a face-off with Soca King in the 25th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday. It will a battle of the toppers of the points table on March 8. Both Devils and King have delivered an exemplary performance in the tournament so far and are favourites to win the tournament.

Soca King are at the top of the table with six victories and two losses. The team is on a two-match winning streak with their last win against Cocrico Cavaliers by five wickets. The bowlers are leading from the front in the competition.

Speaking of Blue Devils, they have so far played a total of seven games. Devils have won five games while their one match was washed out due to rain. In their last game, the franchise also played against Cocrico Cavaliers and secured a win by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Blue Devils and Soca King; here is everything you need to know:

BLD vs SCK Telecast

Blue Devils vs Soca King game will not be telecast in India.

BLD vs SCK Live Streaming

The Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLD vs SCK Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 10:00 pm IST on March 8, Tuesday.

BLD vs SCK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jyd Goolie

Vice-Captain - Sunil Narine

Suggested Playing XI for BLD vs SCK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Steven Katwaroo

Batters: Jyd Goolie, Isaiah Rajah, Shazam Babwah, Shaquille Duncan

All-rounders: Khary Pierre, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Ansil Bhagan, Shaaron Lewis, Ravi Rampaul, Sameer Ali

BLD vs SCK Probable XIs:

Blue Devils: Steven Katwaroo, Jyd Goolie, Teshwan Castro, Isaiah Rajah, Crystian Thurton, Kerwin Sirju, Ansil Bhagan, Shaaron Lewis, Rayad Emrit, Khary Pierre, Navin Stewart

Soca King: Sunil Narine, Jason Mohammed, Leonardo Julien, Keagan Simmons, Jesse Bootan, Suraj Suepaul, Shazam Babwah, Shaquille Duncan, Ravi Rampaul, Sameer Ali, Chadeon Raymond

