BLD vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction: Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for BLD vs SLS Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, BLD vs SLS match 16, June 16, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, 12:00 am IST

BLD vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s BLD vs SLS Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 match 16 between Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers:

The Blue Devils (BLD) will take on the table-toppers Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) in the 16th game of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, June 16.

Both the teams played against each other in their previous match where the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers defeated the Blue Devils by 21 runs. SLS captain once again scored a blistering half-century (56) in just 25 deliveries and took the SLS score to 122 runs.

In reply, the Blue Devils were restricted to 101 runs by the SLS bowlers. Dexter Sween was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up two wickets and conceded just 3 runs. The Blue Devils will now be looking to avenge their previous defeat and end the winning streak of Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.

Advertisement

Ahead of match 16 between Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers; here is everything you need to know:

BLD vs SLS Telecast

The match between Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will not be telecast in India.

BLD vs SLS Live Streaming

The match between Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLD vs SLS Match 14 Details

The BLD vs SLS match 16 will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on Thursday, June 16, at 12:00 am IST.

BLD vs SLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Mario Belcon

Vice-Captain: Tion Webster

Suggested Playing XI for BLD vs SLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aaron Alfred, Randy Mahase

Batsmen: Tion Webster, Mario Belcon, Dejourn Charles

All-rounders: Dexter Sween, Rayad Emrit, Hakeem Mitchell

Bowlers: Kieshawn Dillon, Ansil Bhagan, Shannon Gabriel

Blue Devils vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Possible Starting XI:

Blue Devils Predicted Line-up: Rayad Emrit (c), Shannon Gabriel, Christopher Vincent, Dejourn Charles, Vikash Mohan, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vishan Jagessar, Mario Belcon, Aaron Alfred (wk), Navin Bidaisee, Ansil Bhagan

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Predicted Line-up: Tion Webster (c), Khary Pierre, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Joshua Ramdoo, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Anthony Alexander, Randy Mahase (wk), Mikhil Govia.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here