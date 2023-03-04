'Bloke Who Was a Dream to Have on Your Side': McGrath, Vaughan & Others Remember Shane Warne on Death Anniversary

It’s been a year since spin legend Shane Warne left us for a heavenly abode at the age of 52. An idol to numerous budding cricketers across the world, the former Australia cricketer had retired with 1001 international wickets. With 708 scalps, he has been the 2nd-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket for more than a decade now. In ODIs, Warne has 293 wickets from 191 matches.

On Saturday, as the world observes the first death Anniversary of the Aussie spin legend, wishes pour in on social media remembering Shane Warne.

Australia’s Channel 7 shared the video of Shane Warne’s ‘Ball of the Century’ – the famous dismissal of England’s Mike Gatting.

Warne’s delivery appeared to be travelled straight. But it turned sharply after pitching. Gatting responded with the classic defensive batting technique against spin – pushing left foot forward to block the ball. To everyone’s surprise, the ball had beaten Gatting’s bat and went on to disrupt the woodwork.

Meanwhile, several others from the cricket fraternity took to Twitter and remembered Shane Warne.

On the evening of March 4, 2022, Warne’s manager broke the shocking news to the world, stating that the 52-year-old Australia legend was no more. The initial reports suggested that Warne died alone in a hotel room under mysterious circumstances. It was revealed that Warne had experienced chest pains prior to his death in Thailand.

