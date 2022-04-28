'Blown Away by The Better Side': Kane Williamson Says SRH Will Take Positives Out of Close Defeat

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson praised Gujarat Titans after the Hardik Pandya-led outfit pulled off a last-ball win at the Wankhede Stadium to go top of the IPL 2022 points table. Chasing 196, GT needed 23 off the last six deliveries but Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan combined to peel off 26 from the final over including a last-ball six for a five-wicket win.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“It was a fantastic game of cricket that ebbed and flowed throughout the 40 overs, it’s a game of very fine margins. Could have gone either ways, but a great learning for us. Another strong performance at the top of the table though," Williamson told the host broadcasters during a post-match interaction.

“Sometimes you are blown away by the better side, credit to them (GT) as they played outstandingly well," the SRH skipper said.

Advertisement

The defeat thus ended SRH’s run of five wins in a row but Williamson said his team will only learn from such matches.

Apart from their speedster Umran Malik taking a maiden five-wicket haul, the performance of Shashank Singh also caught everyone’s attention as he clattered three sixes in a row against Lockie Ferguson in the final over of SRH innings.

“It was a fantastic finish by Shashank Singh, he played beautifully. Credit to Gujarat as they played outstandingly well, we’ll take positives out of this game," Williamson said.

“He (Rashid) has done it already in this tournament, and he has done it again. There’s a lot of learning for us, but with two strong sides such things happen," he added.

Marco Jansen was given the ball to defend 23 in the final over but he was creamed for four sixes in it. “He (Jansen) will bounce back nicely, there have been a number of games like these," Williamson said.

SRH will next face Chennai Super Kings this Sunday.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here