BLS vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Micoud Eagles: Babonneau Leatherbacks and Micoud Eagles will be face each other in the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 on Wednesday, May 11. Babonneau Leatherbacks are in a sensational form in the league. The team won its first two games to occupy the top place in the Group-Playoffs 1 points tally.

Their first victory in the competition came against DSRS by 23 runs. They continued their good performance against VFSS as well by beating them by 30 runs. On the back of a 46-run knock by Caleb Thomas, Babonneau Leatherbacks scored 123 runs in their 20 overs. Thoman ruled the game with the ball as well. He scalped two wickets to restrict the opposition to 93 runs.

Micoud Eagles, on the other hand, couldn’t perform well in their opening match. They were defeated by Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in their first game by five wickets. There was no standout performance with the bat by SSCS and as a result, they posted only 90 runs on the scoreboard. The team will hope to recover from the loss on Wednesday and open their account in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Micoud Eagles, here is everything you need to know:

BLS vs ME Telecast

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Micoud Eagles game will not be telecast in India.

BLS vs ME Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BLS vs ME Match Details

Babonneau Leatherbacks and Micoud Eagles will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 9:15 PM IST on May 11, Wednesday.

BLS vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shervin Charles

Vice-Captain - Darren Sammy

Suggested Playing XI for BLS vs ME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alvin Laufeuille

Batters: Kerry John, Alex Joseph, Shervin Charles, Kern Xavier

All-rounders: Darren Sammy, Thomas Caleb, Shervon Joseph

Bowlers: Jevaughn Charles, Darren Sammy Jr, Lanse Sammy

BLS vs ME Probable XIs:

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Alex Joseph, Devon Eugene, Antoine Zayee, Thomas Caleb, Jevaughn Charles, Sanjay Hayle, Alvin Lafeuille (wk), Shervon Joseph (c), Stuart Calderon, Gregory John, Kerry John

Micoud Eagles: Winnel Felix (wk), Shervin Charles(c), Mervin Wells, Daren Sammy, Michel Charlery, Travis Grifford, Lanse Sammy, Kern Xavier, Darren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Kuston Jules

