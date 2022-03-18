BOB vs AZA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Bousher Busters and Azaiba XI: Bousher Busters will play against Azaiba XI in the next match of the Oman D10 2022. The game will be conducted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 5:00 pm IST on March 18, Friday.

Azaiba XI have emerged as one of the best teams in the T10 tournament. They were denied a good start as they lost to Amerat Royals by 58 runs. The cricket club was quick to rectify its mistakes and there has been no looking back for them since then. They won their next three games, on the trot, to occupy fourth place in the points table.

Speaking of Bousher Busters, the team has won two games while losing as many. They are positioned just below Azaiba XI in the standings. The team needs to focus on consistency to improve its ranking. They lost their last game to Amerat Royals by four wickets.

Ahead of the match between Bousher Busters and Azaiba XI; here is everything you need to know:

BOB vs AZA Telecast

Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI game will not be telecast in India.

BOB vs AZA Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BOB vs AZA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 5:00 pm IST on March 18, Friday.

BOB vs AZA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shubo Pal

Vice-Captain - Rao Waqar Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for BOB vs AZA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Rauf-I

Batters: Shubo Pal, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Usman Haider, Haythim Bahar

All-rounders: Ajay Lalcheta, Rao Waqar Ahmed

Bowlers: Bilal Muhammad Shah, Siddh Mehta, Khalid Rasheed, Mudassar Iqbal I

BOB vs AZA Probable XIs:

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf-I, Shubo Pal, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hammad Ifraq, Adnan Sulehri, Asif Khan-III, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Siddh Mehta, Fawad Ali-I, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood

Azaiba XI: Arsalan Bashir, Akmal Shahzad, Usman Haider, Haythim Bahar, Mohammed Asghar Safi, Waseem Akhtar, Asif Al Balushi, Imran Muhammed, Khalid Rasheed, Rao Waqar Ahmed, Mudassar Iqbal I

