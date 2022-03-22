BOB vs RUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Bousher Busters and Ruwi Rangers: In the upcoming Super Four match of the Oman D10 2022, Bousher Busters will square off against Ruwi Rangers. The game will be conducted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 04:45 PM IST on March 22, Tuesday. The two teams qualified for the Super Four round after a good ride on the group stage.

Ruwi Rangers finished at the top of the table with six losses and one win. They followed it up with two back-to-back wins in the Super Four Round against Qurum Thunders and Amerat Royals by nine runs and one wicket. Rangers have almost confirmed a seat in the final.

On the other hand, Bousher Busters are in desperate need of a win to prolong their stay in the tournament. Busters failed to make an impact in the second round as they lost their first two games against Amerat Royals and Bousher Busters by seven wickets and 25 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bousher Busters and Ruwi Rangers; here is everything you need to know:

BOB vs RUR Telecast

Bousher Busters vs Ruwi Rangers game will not telecast in India

BOB vs RUR Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BOB vs RUR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 04:45 PM IST on March 22, Tuesday.

BOB vs RUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ajay Lalcheta

Vice-Captain - Hannan Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for BOB vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Rauf-I

Batters: Shubo Pal, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hannan Rizwan, Khalid Kail

All-rounders: Ajay Lalcheta, Wasim Ali

Bowlers: Bilal Muhammad Shah, Siddh Mehta, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Mohammed Rafi

BOB vs RUR Probable XIs:

Bousher Busters: Abdul Rauf-I, Shubo Pal, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hammad Ifraq, Adnan Sulehri, Asif Khan-III, Fawad Ali-I, Ajay Lalcheta, Sufyan Mehmood, Bilal Muhammad Shah, Siddh Mehta

Ruwi Rangers: Hassnain Ali, Hannan Rizwan, Shafqat Ullah, Khalid Kail, Imran Alam, Mohammed Rafi, Sanuth Ibrahim (c), Mohamed Usmani, Jitenkumar Ramanandi, Mohammed Naseem Khushi, Wasim Ali

