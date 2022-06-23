BOK vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's (June 23) Jharkhand T20 Trophy BOK vs RAN match, June 23, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 1:00 pm IST

BOK vs JHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 Trophy match between Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders: Bokaro Blasters will be battling against Ranchi Raiders in the 16th match of the Jharkhand T20 Trophy. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday (June 23).

Bokaro Blasters are currently at the second position in the points table. They have played five matches till now and have managed to win three of those matches. In their last match Blasters had to taste defeat at the hands of Dumka Daredevils by 6 wickets.

The Ranchi Raiders have been in top form and are placed at the first position in the points table. They have an impressive 5 out 5 win record till now in the season. They will be hoping to keep up their winning form and emerge victorious against Bokaro.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders; here is everything you need to know:

BOK vs JHA Telecast

Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders match will not be telecast in India.

BOK vs JHA Live Streaming

The match between Bokaro Blasters and Ranchi Raiders is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BOK vs JHA Match Details

The BOK vs JHA match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday, June 23, at 1:00 pm IST.

BOK vs JHA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Arnav Sinha

Vice-Captain: Vikash Singh

Suggested Playing XI for BOK vs JHA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Robin Minz, Sunil Kasyap

Advertisement

Batters: Arnav Sinha, Satya Setu, Abhishek Yadav

All-rounders: Vikash Singh Harsh Rana, Aditya Singh

Bowlers: Arpit Yadav, Saurabh Sekhar, Sachin Yadav

Bokaro Blasters vs Ranchi Raiders Possible XIs

Bokaro Blasters Predicted Line-up: Sunil Kasyap (wk), Satya Setu, Anuj Vidyarthy, Sachin Tiwary, Pratik Bhagat, Vikash Singh, Aditya Singh, Anmol Raj, Harshdev Gautam, Saurabh Sekhar, Aryaman Lala

Ranchi Raiders Predicted Line-up: Arvind Kumar, Robin Minz (wk), Arnav Sinha (C), Ayush Kumar B, Md Kounain Quraishi, Harsh Rana, Sachin Yadav, Himanshu S, Ajay Sonu T, Abhishek Yadav, Ajit Kumar Singh

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here