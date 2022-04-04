BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 match between Bokaro Blossoms Women and Dhanbad Daffodils Women:

Bokaro Blossoms Women will square off against Dhanbad Daffodils for the second time in Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 fixture on Tuesday. Dhanbad beat Bokaro by 22 runs in the first encounter. Both sides will take the field at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Tuesday, April 5 and the game kicks off at 09:00 AM IST.

Bokaro Blossoms Women are positioned at the fourth position with three wins and four losses in seven league matches and currenlty the fourth spot currently. They fell short by just three runs in their last fixture against Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, the team will be keen to score a win and avenge their previous loss as well.

Meanwhile, Dhanbad Daffodils’ five-match winning streak came to a halt as they lost their previous two games on the trot. The Ranchi Roses Women beat them by 31 runs on Saturday, followed by a massive six wicket drubbing at the hands of Dumka Daises Women on Sunday. Despite the two disappointments, Dhanbad still occupy the top spot in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 points table and will be keen to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Ahead of the match between Bokaro Blossoms Women and Dhanbad Daffodils Women; here is everything you need to know:

BOK-W vs DHA-W Telecast

Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women game will not be telecast in India

BOK-W vs DHA-W Live Streaming

The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

BOK-W vs DHA-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 09:00 AM IST on Tuesday, April 5.

BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ritu Kumari

Vice-Captain: Khushboo Kumari

Suggested Playing XI for BOK-W vs DHA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Komal Kumari, Jaya Kumari

Batters: Garima Singh, Arti Kumari, Khushboo Kumari, Ritu Kumari

All-rounders: Rini Burman, Durga Kumari Murmu

Bowlers: Monika Murmu, Priti Tiwary, Anjali Das

BOK-W vs DHA-W Probable XIs:

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Riya Raj, Priti Tiwary, Ritu Kumari (C), Komal Kumari (WK), Mamatha Kanojia, Anushka Parmar, Sanju Patel, Simran Mansoori, Durga Kumari Murmu, Garima Singh, Rini Burman

Dhanbad Daffodils Women: Sulekha Kumari, Monika Murmu (C), Jaya Kumari (WK), Neelam Mehta, Shreya Jha, Pushpa Mahato, Khushboo Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Arti Kumari, Neha Saw, Anjali Das

