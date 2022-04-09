BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 match between Bokaro Blossoms Women and Ranchi Roses Women: The Bokaro Blossoms Women play against the Ranchi Roses Women in a crucial Super League fixture of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 on Saturday, April 9. Both sides will take the field at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi and the game is scheduled to commence at 9:00 am IST.

Bokaro Blossoms Women are currently positioned second, with four wins and as many losses in eight matches. They beat Dumka Daises Women by 14 runs in their previous game and will be keen to recreate a similar result on Saturday.

Ranchi Roses Women have had a similar campaign as their Saturday opponents. With four wins and as many losses from eight games, they are level on points (8) with Bokaro Blossoms in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 points table. However, they arrive into this decisive contest on the back of a narrow two-run loss against table-toppers Dhanbad Daffodils. Ranchi Women will be keen to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Ahead of the match between Bokaro Blossoms Women and Ranchi Roses Women; here is everything you need to know:

BOK-W vs RAN-W Telecast

The Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Ranchi Roses Women game will not be telecast in India.

BOK-W vs RAN-W Live Streaming

The Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022 matches will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BOK-W vs RAN-W Match Details

The game will be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi at 9:00 am IST on Saturday, April 9.

BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Durga Kumari Murmu

Vice-Captain: Anamika Kumari

Suggested Playing XI for BOK-W vs RAN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Riya Raj

Batters: Ritu Kumari, Anamika Kumari, Mamatha Kanojia

All-rounders: Durga Kumari Murmu, Mamatha Kanojia, Niharika, Priyanka Sawaiyan

Bowlers: Simran Mansuri, Rini Burman, Divyani Prasad

BOK-W vs RAN-W Probable XIs:

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Garima Singh, Pratima Kumari, Anita Manjhi, Durga Murmu, Anuskha Parmar, Ritu Kumari (C), Riya Raj (WK), Mamatha Kanojia, Sanju Patel, Rini Burman, Manisha Singh

Ranchi Roses Women: Monica Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Simran Mansuri, Chandmuni Purty, Durga Kumari Murma, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ila Khan, Niharika (C), Israni Soren, Divyani Prasad, Mousami Paul

