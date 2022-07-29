Bomb Blast at Kabul International Stadium During a T20 Match Rocks Afghanistan - WATCH

Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, on Friday was rocked by a bomb blast at the Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground. According to media reports, the blast occurred during a Shpageeza Cricket League match at the venue. It has also been learned that the members of the United Nations were also present at the venue when the incident happened. The players and the match officials were taken in were rushed inside a bunker after the blast.

The Kabul Police headquarters have confirmed the incident. However, there has been no revelation of any casualties so far. The blast comes two days after an explosion took place near the gate of Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul.

Advertisement

The videos from the venue have been surfacing on social media. Afghan journalist Abdulhaq Omeri shared one such video on his verified Twitter handle in which the spectators could be seen vacating the Kabul international stadium.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

“Footage: There have been casualties in the blast at the Kabul international cricket stadium. #Afghanistan," he tweeted.

In another video shared by Omeri, smoke could be seen erupting from the stadium stands.

“Footage: An explosion occurred inside the #Kabul international cricket Ground during the Shepgize Cricket tournament .#Afghanistan," the caption of the video read.

Advertisement

As per reports, the explosion took place during the 22nd league match of the Shpageeza Cricket League between Pamir Zalmi and the Band-e-Amir Dragons at the Kabul International stadium.

(IND vs WI 1st T20I Live Cricket Score)

This is the second time that a Shpageeza Cricket League match was hindered by a bomb blast. Back in 2017, a powerful bomb blast left at least three persons killed and five injured near Kabul International Stadium during a domestic T20 cricket match.

Advertisement

It was initially reported that the explosion was at a stadium gate but security sources later clarified that the blast had been at a security checkpoint leading to the stadium. Cricket Board officials later informed that the match was stopped immediately.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here