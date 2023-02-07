Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: All You Need to Know About India vs Australia Four-match Test Series

One of the greatest rivalries in Test cricket, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to get underway in Nagpur on February 9. The recent editions of this Test series have been nail-biting, adrenaline-fueled, and sometimes controversial. Team India has been holding the coveted trophy since 2016/17, courtesy of three consecutive series triumphs. India stringed together its second consecutive Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph down under in 2021. Australia will have revenge on their mind as they face India in its den this time. The Pat Cummins-led side boasts match-winners like Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Nathan Lyon.

However, the visitors have plenty of injury concerns. Australia’s Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc are set to miss the first Test. While Hazlewood is still recovering from a left Achilles tendon injury, Starc is sidelined due to a finger injury. In the absence of their two premier pacers, Australia will likely rope in Victorian speedster Scott Boland in the playing XI for the first Test. It remains to be seen how Australia fares without Hazlewood and Starc. Skipper Pat Cummins will want to script history by leading Australia to their first Test series win in India in 19 years.

Ahead of the first India-Australia Test, here is all you need to know -

Venues

The four Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at - Nagpur (from February 9), Pune (from February 17), Dharamsala (from March 1), and Ahmedabad (from March 9).

Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Matches will also be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Squads

India (first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Pat Cummins (Captain), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Matthew Renshaw, Scott Boland, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Travis Head, Todd Murphy, Usman Khawaja

