India got off to the perfect start with the new ball on the first day of the opening Test of the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur on Thursday.

Mohammed Siraj and Mohammad Shami dismissed the Australian openers with the talk ahead of the first Test being about how the visitors will fare against Indian spinners.

Siraj struck with his first ball of the four-match series as he trapped Khawaja. Bowling it full on leg stump, Siraj got the ball to shape back in. Khawaja tried to see it off his pads but missed the line of the ball completely.

As the Indian fielders appealed in unison, the umpire remained unmoved. Rohit Sharma spoke to debutant keeper KS Bharat and with barely a second to go for the timer, the Indian captain reviewed.

UltraEdge showed there was no bat involved with the Ball Tracking showing three reds. The on-field umpire had to be reverse his decision.

DRS Controversy

Many Australians did not agree with technology, finding faults with the ‘supposed’ trajectory of the ball and took to social media to question the call.

At the start of the very next over, Shami left no doubt in the minds of anybody watching as he uprooted the off stumps clean as David Warner walked back in utter disbelief.

Earlier, India handed Test debuts to white-ball specialist Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper KS Bharat.

Former India captain and coach Ravi Shastri handed his India Test cap to Yadav while Cheteshwar Pujara gave it to Bharat at the VCA Stadium in the presence of teammates and the families of both players.

