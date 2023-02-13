Home » Cricket Home » News » Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Third Test Match Moved To Indore From Dharamsala

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Third Test Match Moved To Indore From Dharamsala

The Dharamsala Cricket Stadium had undergone massive construction and the entire outfield and -pitch area was re-laid keeping the extreme weather conditions in mind.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 10:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Third Test match will now be played in Indore instead of Dharamsala.
The third Test match between India and Australia of the Border Gavaskar Trophy has been moved to Indore from Dharamsala. The match is scheduled to take place from March 1 to March 5.

The Dharamsala Cricket Stadium had undergone massive construction and the entire outfield and the pitch area was re-laid keeping the extreme weather conditions in mind. While most of the work has been finished, the surface and outfield area are yet to be tested and the men who matter didn’t want to take a chance with an international fixture.

“The third Test of the Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, originally scheduled to take place at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala from 1st to 5th March has now been moved to Holkar Stadium, Indore," the BCCI said in a press release.

“Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," it added.

first published: February 13, 2023, 10:11 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 10:26 IST
