Border Gavaskar Trophy: Josh Hazlewood Reportedly Ruled Out for First Two Tests

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been reportedly ruled out for the first two Test matches against India. The Border Gavaskar Trophy begins on February 9 in Nagpur after which the entourage will move to national capital New Delhi. Meanwhile, according to a report in Cricbuzz, the fast bowler is yet to recover from the Achilles injury on his left leg, which he picked up after bowling in the Sydney Test last month. Hazlewood has not taken an active part in Australia’s pre-series camp in Alur, apart from assisting his teammates with their training.

While the pacer has been ruled out of the first Test, there is a high chance that he has been ruled out of the second Test in New Delhi because of the short turnaround time. In his absence, veteran Scott Boland is likely to play. This is his first Test tour to India.

Australia are already without Mitchell Starc for the early part of the series.

“Not sure about the first Test. It’s still a few days away but it’s sneaking up pretty quickly. Second one is obviously straight after as well. So, we’ll play it by ear over the next week and next few days and hopefully Tuesday goes well," Hazlewood said before Australia’s final session at the KSCA Stadium in the outskirts of Bangalore on Sunday (February 5).

“Just a bit of workload management at the moment. Just managing the Achilles. I was bowling a fair bit leading into the tour at home and sort of just pushing up against it. Probably wasn’t recovering as well as I would have liked between each session so thought we’d give it a few days here straight of the bat and try and get over the hump and have a bowl from Tuesday on (in Nagpur) and hope it goes well," he was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Boland has played six Tests for Australia since his debut in the Boxing Day Test in the Ashes at the MCG and has picked 28 wickets at an average of 12.21 and strike rate of 33.2. All of those Tests have come at home and in all likelihood, Nagpur will be his first Test outside of Australia.

“Scotty has bowled plenty at the MCG when it was a flat wicket, it probably wasn’t swinging or reverse swinging so he knows how to work hard for a long period of time. You’ve got Lance Morris who has worked hard on reverse swing for the last month and then a nice lead in here with a few sessions. The guys are excited first of all to play in the subcontinent, they both haven’t yet, but they’re very well qualified to do so," added Hazlewood.

