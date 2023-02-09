Home » Cricket Home » News » Border Gavaskar Trophy: Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith Forge Rescue Act Before Lunch After Early Stutter

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith Forge Rescue Act Before Lunch After Early Stutter

Mohammed Shami had reduced Australia 2/2 before Steve Smith (19 off 74) and Labuschagne (47 off 110) forged a solid stand to help Australia come back into the match.

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 11:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Marnus Labuscghagne plays a shot against India at Nagpur.
Marnus Labuscghagne plays a shot against India at Nagpur.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith helped Australia recover from a precarious 2/2 as the duo forged a 74-run stand in the opening session of the opening day of the first Test match between India and Australia. On a pitch that was said to be a turner, India’s fast bowlers brought their A game initially as they reduced the visitors to 2/2 at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur. Earlier Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first and the decision seemed to have backfired when Mohammed Siraj trapped Usman Khawaja plumb in front off his very first delivery.

IND vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score

Advertisement

Then in the next over, Mohammed Shami removed David Warner to reduce Australia to 2/2. But after this, Steve Smith (19 off 74) and Labuschagne (47 off 110) forged a solid stand to help Australia come back in the match. Both took their own time and then took on the bowlers which made sure Australia has some footing in the match.

(More to Follow…)

Get the latest Cricket News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: February 09, 2023, 11:55 IST
last updated: February 09, 2023, 11:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Make First Public Appearance As Husband-Wife In Matching Red Outfits, See Their Pics

+10PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Romances With Nick Jonas During Snowy Holiday, Check Out The Couple's Most Adorable Moments In These Pics