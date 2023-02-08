Border Gavaskar Trophy: Marnus Labuschagne Watched Michael Clarke Conquer India On Television, Will He Do It Now?

Although he made his Test debut in 2018, Marnus Labuschagne is yet to play a Test match in India. He, however, had toured the country for the three-match ODI series in January 2020, but playing the long-form game in subcontinent is an altogether different challenge. Bracing for a chess battle with Ravichandran Ashwin, this 28-year-old cricketer, in an exclusive with Cricbuzz, revealed his earliest memories of this fascinating series called Border Gavaskar Trophy.

He said that he had watched the 2004-05 Test series where Australia beat India 2-1, adding that he was inspired by the way Michael Clarke batted in the series.

Clarke made his debut in the Bangalore Test match and went onto score a century. He also scored a masterful 91 at Nagpur as Australia went onto beat India and snatch series 2-0.

“I remember watching Michael Clarke in 2004, played beautifully. The wickets probably didn’t spin as much real early and they did at the back end of the game, when it sped up. Harbhajan [Singh] bowled a lot from over the wicket to the left-handers and tried to spin the ball across. That’s something that’s probably Plan Z for a lot of off-spinners," he said.

“Nowadays, people don’t do that much. Muralitharan used to do that a lot. He obviously had the doosra and so did Harbhajan. I assume that’s why they did it. Now left-handers get attacked with sliding in, sliding in and then spin, from around the wicket. The game has changed. And I think spinners probably bowl a little bit quicker, sometimes. I shouldn’t generalise. That’s just a feel thing. The game is a different kind of space. Teams are a bit more defensive now. You have your attacking fielders but everyone else is out."

“There were periods of time there, when it was all attack, attack, attack. So you might bowl well, but teams still got 330 because they had the field up and they were able to score quickly."

Labuschagne, who made his Test debut against Pakistan in Dubai, has played 33 Tests for Australia and accounted for more than 3,000 runs which include ten centuries. He is considered to be a great player of spin, but facing the likes of Ashwin and Jadeja on subcontinental conditions will be a different challenge altogether.

