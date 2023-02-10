Border Gavaskar Trophy: Matt Renshaw Misses Out On Day 2 With Sore Knee, Taken To Hospital

Australia cricketer Matt Renshaw has been taken to the hospital on the second day of the first Test match between India and Australia at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Meanwhile, Ashton Agar is fielding in his place. Coming back to Renshaw, the cricketer is said to have a wrapped bandage around his knee this morning. Earlier, he was out for a duck when Ravindra Jadeja trapped him LBW.

Earlier, he had billed up his battle against Ashwin, calling him one of the toughest competitors of the game. “Ashwin is difficult to face. He is a smart bowler with a lot of variations and he uses them very well, but you do get used to him once you’ve faced him for a while," Renshaw, 26, was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press on Wednesday.

“I think the big challenge from Ashwin and any off-spinner in spinning conditions to a left-hander is the lbw threat."

Renshaw indicated Australia should be wary of Ashwin’s delivery that doesn’t spin and has caused a lot of LBW dismissals.

“Obviously everyone thinks about the one that turns and gets you caught at slip, but the big one is the lbw when it doesn’t spin. You just have to be ready for that one.

“I think two years batting at No.5 helped me with facing spin. I know my game a lot better now and I am a lot more comfortable in different situations," he added.

Ravindra Jadeja marked his return to international cricket with a five-wicket haul that knocked the stuffing out of Australian middle order and put India firmly in the driver’s seat on the opening day of the first Test, here Thursday.

Jadeja did bulk of the bowling on the Jamtha dustbowl, earning his 11th fifer (5/47) in 22 overs that helped India skittle Australia out for a paltry 177 after the visitors decided to take the first strike in the series-opener.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who probably dominated the Aussie mind space more than his spin colleague, got 3/42 in 15.5 overs and in the process completed 450 wickets in Test cricket.

At stumps, Rohit Sharma’s counter-attacking 56 not out put India in complete command with hosts ending the day at 77 for one and trailing by 100 runs.

KL Rahul’s lean patch continued as he was caught and bowled by Australian debutant Todd Murphy after making a 20-run contribution from 71 balls.

With pitch set to deteriorate further, Indian skipper’s decision to attack Nathan Lyon did pay dividends in the final hour.

Two of his shots off Lyon stamped his class and authority: a forward defensive jab that rocketed to the fence between bowler and mid-off and a down the ground six.

There were also cover driven fours off deliveries that were over-pitched.

On this track, one cannot survive with a defensive mindset and the decision to score quickly seemed to be the right call.

