Border Gavaskar Trophy: Rahul Dravid's 'Aggressive' Celebrations Steals the Show As Mohammed Siraj Gets Usman Khawaja | WATCH

Mohammed Siraj gave India the breakthrough they were looking for as he managed to dismiss Usman Khawaja for 1 in the first Test match in Nagpur. That too off his very first delivery. Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first and things looked okay in the first over of the day before Siraj struck. It was a great delivery which left the southpaw at the last moment, hitting his toe. Although, Indian fielders were not convinced, skipper Rohit Sharma consulted Test debutante KS Bharat who was in favour of the DRS. Hence it was taken and the decision was vindicated as umpire gave Khawaja the marching orders.

Meanwhile, Indian players celebrated with all their might, it was Head Coach Rahul Dravid’s reaction that caught everyone’s eye. A usually calm Dravid was seen roaring as he too celebrated the big wicket of Khawaja who is considered to be a top class Test match player. WATCH

Later, Mohammed Shami also removed the other opener David Warner. Earlier Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the decision seemed to have backfired as both the openers were dismissed with the score reading 2/2. The delivery to Warner was an unplayable one where the ball just moved away inwards just a fraction before hitting Warner’s middle stump.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday.

India’s charismatic middle-order batter in T20I cricket Suryakumar Yadav made his Test debut along with wicket-keeper KS Bharat, with the Cummins-led Australia handing out the Baggy Green to spinner Todd Murphy.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri handed out the India caps, while Australia spinner and a member of the playing XI, Nathan Lyon presented the Baggy Green to Murphy.

In a first, the BCCI invited both Suryakumar and Bharat’s families to come inside the ground and watch the Test cap presentation ceremony.

Head coach Rahul Dravid congratulated and shook hands with the family members of both the India players.

It may be recalled that Bharat had donned the gloves for India in place of Wriddhiman Saha on day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur in 2021, after the Bengal gloveman had suffered a stiffness in his neck.

