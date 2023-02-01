Border Gavaskar Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja Set To Join Indian Team After Getting NCA Clearance

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is all set to join the squad in Nagpur ahead of Border Gavaskar Trophy. The 34-year-old has been cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA Bengaluru) after his Ranji Trophy comeback against Tamil Nadu where he accounted for seven wickets after bowling 41 overs.

Although Saurashtra lost the match, Jadeja proved his fitness and then flew to NCA to wrap up his final round of fitness tests where he was cleared to play the four-match Test series against Australia. He last played a Test match in July 2022 against England in Birmingham. A month later, he was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to an injury on his right knee. He was eventually ruled out of T20 World Cup and then was picked for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh from where he has withdrawn again.

Team India will have a short preparatory camp in Nagpur which will host the series opener against Australia. With NCA clearance, he is all set to join the team soon.

Advertisement

‘I am Good to go Now’: Ravindra Jadeja Declares Himself Ready For Australia Test Series After Seven-wicket Haul

So is Jadeja ready for the Australia series?

“Yes, yes, yes…," the allrounder said.

“Feeling very good, playing a game after a long time. Hopefully I am good to go now. It was tough on the first day but as the game progressed, I was feeling good," he added.

During the contest, Jadeja bowled 12 overs at a stretch, showing his match readiness but it’s something he’s used to doing. “I (am) used to bowling long spells. Nothing new for me. I was enjoying…ball was turning…" the 34-year-old said.

He continued, “The pitch was assisting me. When we were batting, the odd ball was spinning, the odd ball was keeping low, so I was keen to bowl a long spell. Luckily I got wickets."

Jadeja bowled 41 overs during the match, proving his fitness and said he’s not feeling any discomort. “Yes, I am almost there (full fitness)…it is just a matter of little bit of confidence. Luckily I bowled enough overs in the match, like almost 37 overs in the game," he said.

Advertisement

“When you get seven wickets, obviously you feel confident. When you take a five-for in a first-class game it is always good," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here