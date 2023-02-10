Home » Cricket Home » News » Border Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma Fifty Guides India On Day 2 Till Lunch

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma Fifty Guides India On Day 2 Till Lunch

By the time Lunch was called, the India skipper was 85 not out and was staring at a century.

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 11:54 IST

Nagpur, India

Rohit Sharma plays a shot.
Rohit Sharma plays a shot.

India rode to safety courtesy Rohit Sharma half-century in the opening session of the first day’s play at the VCA stadium in Nagpur on Friday. By the time Lunch was called, the India skipper was 85 not out and was staring at a century. Meanwhile, former skipper Virat Kohli remained unbeaten as well at 12 off 25 balls. Moreover, Ravi Ashwin was dismissed for 23 earlier and became the only wicket to fall in the pre Lunch session.

(More to Follow)

first published: February 10, 2023, 11:54 IST
last updated: February 10, 2023, 11:54 IST
