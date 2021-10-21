>BOS vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 between Boost Region and Amo Region: Boost Region are all set to lock horns with table topper Amo Region in the upcoming seventh match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021. The Kandahar Cricket Stadium will play host to the match on Wednesday, October 21 and the game will commence at 09:45 am (IST).
Both sides have won their opening two matches thus far, however, AMO occupy the summit spot in the points table due to better net-run-rate (NRR) of +1.856. They got off to a brilliant start in the competition, as they won the season opener by a 44-run margin against Speen Ghar Region on Saturday. The franchise followed it with a five-wicket victory over Band-e-Amir region on Tuesday. They will be keen to replicate their performance on Thursday to consolidate their position at the top.
Boost Region, on the other hand, have the same wins and points as their Thursday’s opponents. They won the first match against Mis Ainak Region by seven wickets, followed by a 37-run victory over Speen Ghar. They will aim to topple Amo and also extend their winning streak to three.
Ahead of the match between Boost Region and Amo Region; here is everything you need to know:
BOS vs AM Telecast
There will not be telecast of the match in India.
BOS vs AM Live Streaming
The match between Boost Region vs Amo Region will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
BOS vs AM Match Details
Amo Region will play against Band-e-Amir Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar at 09:45 AM IST on Tuesday, October 21.
BOS vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Azmatullah Omarzai
Vice-Captain: Munir Ahmad
Suggested Playing XI for BOS vs AM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Munir Ahmad
Batters: Imran Mir, Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil
All-rounders: Waqarullah Ishaq, Azmatullah Omarzai
Bowlers: Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Saleem Safi, Yahya Khan
BOS vs AM Probable XIs
Boost Region: Abdul Baqi, Qudratullah, Nasir Jamal, Waqarullah Ishaq, Najibullah, Abdullah Tarakhail, Munir Ahmad, Ainuddin Kakar, Ihsanullah, Abdul Nafi, Naseebullah Sherdali
Amo Region: Farhan Zakhil, Jamshid Miralikhil, Saleem Safi, Wasim Mandozai, Yahya Khan, Javed Ahmadi, Kamil Kakar, Imran Mir, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Malik, Haji Murad Muradi
