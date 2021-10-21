>BOS vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 between Boost Region and Amo Region: Boost Region are all set to lock horns with table topper Amo Region in the upcoming seventh match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021. The Kandahar Cricket Stadium will play host to the match on Wednesday, October 21 and the game will commence at 09:45 am (IST).

Both sides have won their opening two matches thus far, however, AMO occupy the summit spot in the points table due to better net-run-rate (NRR) of +1.856. They got off to a brilliant start in the competition, as they won the season opener by a 44-run margin against Speen Ghar Region on Saturday. The franchise followed it with a five-wicket victory over Band-e-Amir region on Tuesday. They will be keen to replicate their performance on Thursday to consolidate their position at the top.

Boost Region, on the other hand, have the same wins and points as their Thursday’s opponents. They won the first match against Mis Ainak Region by seven wickets, followed by a 37-run victory over Speen Ghar. They will aim to topple Amo and also extend their winning streak to three.

>Ahead of the match between Boost Region and Amo Region; here is everything you need to know:

>BOS vs AM Telecast

There will not be telecast of the match in India.

>BOS vs AM Live Streaming

The match between Boost Region vs Amo Region will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>BOS vs AM Match Details

Amo Region will play against Band-e-Amir Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar at 09:45 AM IST on Tuesday, October 21.

>BOS vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Azmatullah Omarzai

Vice-Captain: Munir Ahmad

>Suggested Playing XI for BOS vs AM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Munir Ahmad

Batters: Imran Mir, Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil

All-rounders: Waqarullah Ishaq, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Abdul Baqi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Saleem Safi, Yahya Khan

>BOS vs AM Probable XIs

Boost Region: Abdul Baqi, Qudratullah, Nasir Jamal, Waqarullah Ishaq, Najibullah, Abdullah Tarakhail, Munir Ahmad, Ainuddin Kakar, Ihsanullah, Abdul Nafi, Naseebullah Sherdali

Amo Region: Farhan Zakhil, Jamshid Miralikhil, Saleem Safi, Wasim Mandozai, Yahya Khan, Javed Ahmadi, Kamil Kakar, Imran Mir, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Malik, Haji Murad Muradi

