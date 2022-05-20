BOT vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Botkyrka and Indiska CC:

The Group A league fixtures of the ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will conclude with two back-to-back matches between Botkyrka and Indiska CC. Both the teams will be aiming for victories on Friday as the results will impact their qualification chances.

Botkyrka are currently third in the points table. They have won three of six league games. Botkyrka will be in a good form on Friday as they defeated Linkoping in their last league match. The 34-run victory came as the team was successful in defending 125 runs in ten overs. Shani Khwaja will be the player to watch out for as he is coming after scoring a good knock against Linkoping.

Speaking of Indiska CC, they are placed a rung below Botkyrka in the standings with two wins and four losses. After a torrid run, the team roared back to form in its last two games by defeating Stockholm Titans by nine and ten runs.

Ahead of the match between Botkyrka and Indiska CC, here is everything you need to know:

BOT vs IND Telecast

Botkyrka vs Indiska CC game will not be telecast in India

BOT vs IND Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BOT vs IND Match Details

BOT vs IND match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 04:30 PM IST on May 20, Friday.

BOT vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gurpal Randhawa

Vice-Captain - Zeeshan Mahmood

Suggested Playing XI for BOT vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shani Khwaja, Arijit Ghosh

Batters: Zeeshan Mahmood, Keyur Patel, Aamer Riaz

All-rounders: Gurpal Randhawa, Sachin Sharma, Gurvinder Singh

Bowlers: Osama Qureshi, Sanjay Kumar-Samreen, Arshpreet Singh

BOT vs IND Probable XIs:

Botkyrka: Osama Qureshi, Aamer Riaz, Amir Khan, Tahir Tarar, Shani Khawaja(wk), Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Chaudhry, Asif Khan, Imran Merchant

Indiska CC: Gurvinder Singh, Arijit Ghosh(wk), Sachin Sharma, Manish Jamwal, Tanzim Thobhani, Amandeep Singh, Shubham Saraswat, Sanjay Kumar-Samreen, Keyur Patel, Arshpreet Singh, Arjun Singh

