BOT vs STT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Botkyrka and Stockholm Tigers:

In the first quarter-final match of the ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022, Botkyrka will be squaring off against Stockholm Tigers. Botkyrka formed a part of Group A during the league round. The team finished in second place with five victories and three losses.

Coming into the playoffs, Botkyrka will be high on confidence and momentum. The team concluded the group games by winning their last three games. In their previous game, they defeated Indiska CC by 37 runs as they successfully defended 100 runs in ten overs.

Speaking of Stockholm Tigers, the team made a brilliant start in the competition by winning their first three games. However, they flattened towards the end. Tigers ended up winning only one of their last four games. Also, they signed off from the league games with a loss against Umea by six wickets. Despite the poor run in the second half, Stockholm Tigers finished in third place in Group B standings.

Ahead of the match between Botkyrka and Stockholm Tigers, here is everything you need to know:

BOT vs STT Telecast

Botkyrka vs Stockholm Tigers game will not be telecast in India

BOT vs STT Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BOT vs STT Match Details

BOT vs STT match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST on May 27, Friday.

BOT vs STT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gurpal Randhawa

Vice-Captain - Faruk Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for BOT vs STT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shani Khwaja, Humayun Jyoti

Batters: Zeeshan Mahmood, Arif Hossain, Shaurav Sarkar

All-rounders: Gurpal Randhawa, Deba Sen, Faruk Ahmed

Bowlers: Osama Qureshi, Shahnawazur Rahman, Zafar Ullah

BOT vs STT Probable XIs:

Botkyrka: Gurpal Randhawa, Muhammad Ashfaq, Osama Qureshi, Aamer Riaz, Amir Khan, Tahir Tarar, Shani Khawaja(wk), Muhammad Chaudhry, Asif Khan, Imran Merchant, Zeeshan Mahmood

Stockholm Tigers: Shahnawazur Rahman, Humayun Jyoti (wk), Faruk Ahmed (c), Kawser Ahmed, Shaurav Sarkar, Zafar Ullah, Deba Sen, Md Ashraful Alam, Arif Hossain, Rizvi Hoque, Raz Imtiaz

