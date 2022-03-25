‘Boult is Here’: Rajasthan Royals Welcome New Zealand Pacer as he Joins Training Camp

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday welcomed New Zealand pacer Trent Boult into the team ahead of IPL 2022. The 32-year-old left-arm seamer has joined the training camp of Rajasthan Royals which will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 in its first match of IPL 2022.

The Rajasthan shared a video of Trent Boult on social media to welcome him in their team. They posted a short clip featuring the Kiwi star introducing himself for his new team.

“Boult is here. That’s the post," the caption of the tweet read. Trent Boult was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore in the mega IPL auction. He was earlier with Mumbai Indians where he and Jasprit Bumrah made for a ferocious bowling duo. While the Mumbai Indians did try to retain Boult in the mega auction, but Rajasthan Royals left past everyone to acquire the Kiwi pacer for Rs 8 crore.

In Rajasthan Royals, Boult will lead the bowling attack along with experienced bowlers like R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Rajasthan also has Navdeep Saini, and Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile, both of whom are expected to rise to the occasion.

Boult has so far played 62 IPL games, and clinched 76 wickets at an economy of 8.39. Boult, in the past, represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan Royals are now counting on Boult’s superb death bowling and initial blows to win their second IPL title.

Despite being the inaugural champions of the cash-rich league, Rajasthan Royals in the subsequent editions could not match its debut performance.

IPL 2022, which starts from March 26 with the clash of Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, will also see the addition of two new teams. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have taken the total IPL teams to 10.

