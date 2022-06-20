Veteran India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was awarded Player of the Series for his inspirational performances in the five-match series against South Africa. Bhuvneshwar was bowled with an excellent economy throughout the series and ended up taking six wickets. He finished the series with a 6.07 economy which is an outstanding feat in the shortest format of the game.

Bhuvneshwar was elated to become the standout player of the series as a bowler as the T20 format is expected to favour batters the most.

“When you get Man of the Series, it’s always a proud moment, and as a bowler in T20, it’s even better," Bhuvneshwar said in the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, the rain had the final say in causing the winner-takes-it-all-affair to end in a washout, with the series shared between India and South Africa at 2-2, with just 16 minutes of play possible.

The 32-year-old further talked about his role as a bowler in the T20 format and said that his primary focus is to keep working on his bowling and fitness.

“I’m always focused on getting back stronger, whether it’s my bowling or my fitness. I’m playing for years now, my role has always been the same. Bowl two in the powerplay, bowl two at the end," he added.

After being put in to bat, a steady downpour delayed the game by 50 minutes. It started raining just when the game was about to start. The curtailed match did start at 7:50 PM IST but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Bhuvneshwar led the young Indian pace attack in the five-match series and took the responsibility of bowling the tough overs to make the job easy for others.

The veteran pacer said that he looks to help his youngsters being the senior bowler of the side.

“These things are always the same, but as a senior I always think about helping the youngsters. I’ve been lucky that the captain has given me the full hand and said do what you want. In that regard I’ve been blessed," he concluded.

