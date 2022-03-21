Bowler Gets Confused as Right-hand Batter Takes Guard as a Lefty; Here's What Happened Next- WATCH

People say cricket is a game of uncertainties. But sometimes, it gets funnier as well. A hilarious incident was on display during match no. 8 at the MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022 on Sunday, between KL Stars and Royal Warriors.

The Warriors opted to bat and had a fiery start before they lost opener Syed Aziz pretty early. The team was reduced to 16 for 1 when wicketkeeper-batter Harinderjit Singh Sekhon walked out. While taking guard, KL Stars bowler Santosh decided to change the field set-up. He asked two of his fielders to move towards the off side, thinking that Sekhon will bat left-handed.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022: DC Captain Rishabh Pant Smashes Colossal Sixes in Nets, Youngsters Left Awestricken - WATCH

Advertisement

To his surprise, the batsman changed the position after marking his guard. He turned out to face the bowler as a right-hand batter, leaving the bowler confused. Santosh signalled his fielders again and both of them moved to their initial spots.

The video of the incident was shared by the batter himself, stating to has not seen anything like this ever before.

“Never seen anything like this before in all my years of cricket. Just wait for it," Harinderjit tweeted.

Following the incident, Harinderjit went on to get a half-century, scoring a 48-ball 56. Middle-order batter Krishna Chaitanya Varma contributed with a 28-run knock off 33 deliveries as Royal Warriors posted 125 runs in 20 overs after losing 7 wickets. Stars bowler Hafiz Shahid Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 4 for 20.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Want to Complain About Flat Pitches Then Quit Cricket’: Ex-Pakistan All-Rounder Slams Critics

In reply, KL Stars were bundled out for a paltry 74. Six out of 11 batters were dismissed without scoring as Warriors took the game home with 43 balls to spare. Syed Aziz scalped 6 wickets in his 4-over spell, after conceding just 15 runs, handing a 51-run win to his team.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here