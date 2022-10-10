'Bowlers Are Getting hit Around the Park' Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up About India's Bowling Concerns

Indian ace bowler Ravichandran Ashwin opened up about India’s bowling concerns and talked about the playing conditions in Australia. In a recent press conference, ahead of the T20I World Cup, the spinner also talked about the injuries that have marred India’s bowling line-up.

Ashwin said, “We can get caught up with what happens in T20 games and in bilateral series back at home.

It’s only fair to say the bowlers are getting hit around the park but we also need to understand the boundaries are very close to the 30-yard circle in India. When we come to Australia, the boundaries are far bigger, gives the bowlers a bit of license to work with."

Ashwin further highlighted about Australian playing conditions and how a bowler would need to take calculated risks in the big tournament.

“It’s also very important to understand these conditions, the lengths you have to bowl and be brave enough to take those 50-50 options in these places.

“It’s a completely new experience, just start fresh, start the book completely new," he added.

The Indian team is currently in Australia, gearing up for the important tournament with practice sessions and warm up games. On Monday (October 10) the Men in Blue played a warm up match against Western Australia wherein Indian pacers showcased remarkable performances. Arshdeep Singh scaled three wickets while giving away just six runs in his three overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also scalped two wickets and conceded 26 runs.

The team is also indulged in a number of practice sessions at Perth and on the same Ashwin highlighted how the team is getting adapted to its pitches for bowling.

He said, “We’ve played a lot of cricket in Australia over the last decade. So, everything put together I think we’ll be looking to make a quick adaptation in Perth and no better place to come to than being here to get adapted. The bounce is steep, the speed is quite up there so looking forward to it."

With the start of the T20I World Cup, it’ll be interesting to see how India perform from after their ongoing Australian conditions. Though bowlers are looking in good form but so far there hasn’t been any announcement regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement by BCCI. However, experts believe that Mohammed Shami could replace him in the main squad.

