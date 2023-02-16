'Bowling Coach Helped Deepti Sharma And She Got the Results': Harmanpreet Kaur

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur heaped praises on Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh after their impressive outings against West Indies in the Women’s T20 World Cup clash on Wednesday. Deepti spun his web around Windies batters and claimed three wickets to restrict them to 118/6, while Richa Ghosh shone with the bat and scored unbeaten 44 runs to seal the 6-wicket victory for the Women in Blue.

It was the second victory in a row for India as they earlier beat Pakistan in their opening match and now they are second on the points table in Group B behind England who have a better Net Run Rate.

India vs West Indies Women’s T20 World Cup Highlights

Advertisement

Harmanpreet was impressed with her bowlers to restrict to a below-par score as the Windies were marching towards 150 after 12 overs.

“It was a great day for us. Whatever we were expecting, we were able to do especially our bowling," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.

Talking about Deepti’s bowling, Harmanpreet revealed that she worked hard with the bowling coach after the last match and it worked well for her on Wednesday.

“We discussed about Deepti’s bowling in the team meeting and she was not happy with the last game, the bowling coach helped her and today she got the results," she added.

Also Read: Deepti Sharma Becomes First Indian Player to Pick 100 T20I Wickets

Harmanpreet also talked highly of Richa for her ability to hit big shots and finish the game for team.

“She (Richa) has been great for us. She’s someone who can pull the game for us and we are really happy that she is in that touch," she said.

Ghosh smashed five fours during her unbeaten 44-run knock as she sealed the win with a boundary.

Advertisement

“We are happy with the two results and want to continue this rhythm in the next game," Harmanpreet said.

Shemaine Campbell, who led the West Indies team after Hayley Matthew sustained an injury while fielding, said that the top-order batters need to step up and take responsibility.

“We didn’t get enough runs as much as we were hoping. We should have got 150 and that would have been a fighting total. The top three batters have to bat till the end and if they do that then we will get the runs. Ramharack has been bowling pretty good for some time, it was a good spell and we want her to continue doing that. I am not sure what is wrong with her (Matthews) but we will know shortly," she added.

Get the latest Cricket News here