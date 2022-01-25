BPL 2022: Andre Fletcher Taken to Hospital After Being Hit on Neck

West Indies cricketer Andre Fletcher was struck on his neck by a short delivery while batting during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2022 where he represents Khulna Tigers. Fletcher looked in visible pain and was stretchered off the field.

The incident occurred during the seventh over, bowled by Rejaur Rahman Raja, of Tigers’ innings when the first delivery lifted awkwardly to which Fletcher attempted a pull shot but ended up missing and copped a blow to his neck. He immediately went down in pain as concerned Chattogram Challengers players surrounded him.

Cricbuzz quoted a Bangladesh Cricket Board physician as saying that Fletcher “appeared to be okay" while he was under observation at the ground.

Khulna manager Nafees Iqbal later revealed that the Fletcher, who was batting on 16 off 12, is doing fine and was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

“Fletcher is doing well. He is also in his senses, and not feeling any problems. But since he was hit on the neck, we are being cautious and not taking any risks. If the doctor advises for a scan then it will be done. At the moment it’s fine," Dhaka Tribune quoted Iqbal as saying.

Sikandar Raza replaced Fletcher as concussion substitute.

Tigers were chasing 191 against Challengers at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. They finished on 165/9 with Challengers winning by 25 runs.

