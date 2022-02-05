BPL 2022: Mohammad Shahzad Reprimanded After Picture of Him Smoking at Ground Goes Viral

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad has been reprimanded for smoking on the ground during he ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2022. Pictures of Shahzad smoking went viral on social media as he among other players gathered together on the ground during a rain interruption.

A demerit point has been added to the cricketer’s disciplinary record since his action is in breach of Article 2.20 of the Bangladesh Cricket Board code of conduct. The code relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game".

The incident occurred as players awaited the start of Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka match on Friday evening. However, it was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

As per BCB’s press release, Shahzad has admitted to the offense and accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee Neeyamur Rashid.

As per media reports, Shahzad, who represents Minister Group Dhaka, was warned by his team coach Mizanur Rahman to not smoke and later, Tamim Iqbal reportedly asked him get inside the dressing room.

In six matches this BPL season, the 35-year-old Afghan cricketer has scored 120 runs including one half-century.

With three wins and as many defeats from seven matches, Dhaka are currently third in the standings with seven points. They will next face Chattogram Challengers on Tuesday before squaring off against Khulna Tigers (Wednesday) and Fortune Barishal (Friday) for their final two league matches.

