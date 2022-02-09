BPL 2022: Ravi Bopara Fined 75 Percent Match Fees for Ball Tampering

England all-rounder Ravi Bopara on Wednesday was fined 75 per cent of his match fees for ball tampering in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match against Khulna Tigers on February 7, said The Daily Star citing a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) release.

The report also said that three disciplinary points have been added to the disciplinary record of Bopara, who was captaining Sylhet Sunrisers in the match against the Khulna Tigers. In the incident which happened during the ninth over of the match, TV cameras showed Bopara running his fingernails over the ball before bowling a delivery.

“The match referee Debabrata Paul initially handed a three-match suspension for Bopara but the final decision rested with the tournament technical committee A.S.M. Roquibul Hassan. The technical committee decided to sanction penalties and hand a lighter sentence following an appeal by Bopara on Wednesday (February 8)," said the report.

“The Technical Committee of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League T20 2022 sanctioned the penalties following an appeal by Bopara against a three-match ban imposed by the Match Referee Debabrata Paul for the initial charge brought forward by the umpires for a Level 3 (2.14) offence which relates to ‘Changing the condition of the ball’ and is a breach of clause 41.3 of the BPL Match Playing Conditions."

The on-field umpires in the match, Mahfuzur Rahman and Prageeth Rambukwella, quickly inspected the condition of the ball and ordered for a replacement ball. Bopara and wicketkeeper Anamul Haque tried speaking to the umpires but to no avail. The Sylhet Sunrisers were eventually penalised five runs for trying to change the condition of the ball.

“Pursuant to Article 7.5 of the Code, if Bopara reaches four (04) or more demerit points in the tournament, that will be converted into match suspension. Four demerit points equate to a one-match ban," added the report.

The match was also the first time Bopara was captaining a team in the BPL, replacing Mosaddek Hossain. Sylhet Sunrisers are now scheduled to face Comilla Victorians later on Wednesday.

