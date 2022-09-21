BR vs SNP Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Captain And Vice-Captain For Barbados Royals vs St Kitts Nevis & Patriots, September 21, CPL 2022

BR vs SNP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s BR vs SNP Caribbean Premier League 2022 match 24 between Barbados Royals vs St Kitts Nevis & Patriots: The race for qualification has really heated up in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2022. With the playoff stages just around the corner, Barbados Royals will face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 24th match of the season on September 21, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

For the Royals, this is just a dead rubber match as they are the first side to qualify for the playoffs. They have been exceptional in the tournament and are at the summit of the CPL points table. The side has demonstrated ruthlessness and delivered the goods under David Miller’s captaincy. Many of the Royals’ major players, including Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, and Miller himself have made significant contributions to the team’s success. They will be now hoping to go all the way in the tournament.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, St Kitts Nevis & Patriots are placed in the fifth position and their qualification looks quite complicated at the moment. They will have to win all their remaining fixtures and possess a better run rate than the other sides to qualify for the playoffs. Big names like Rashid Khan and Akila Dananjaya joined the squad late owing to their national team commitments. However, they will try to put in their all in order to qualify for the playoffs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Barbados Royals vs St Kitts Nevis & Patriots; here is everything you need to know:

BR vs SNP Telecast

The Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Barbados Royals and St Kitts Nevis & Patriots will not be telecast in India.

BR vs SNP Live Streaming

The Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Barbados Royals and St Kitts Nevis & Patriots will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Advertisement

BR vs SNP Match Details

The BR vs SNP match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, September 21, at 7:30 pm IST.

BR vs SNP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for BR vs SNP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Andre Fletcher

Batters: Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, David Miller

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan

Advertisement

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Duan Jansen, Hayden Walsh

Barbados Royals vs St Kitts Nevis & Patriots Possible XIs

Barbados Royals Predicted Line-up: Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers, Corbin Bosch, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jason Holder, Azam Khan, David Miller (c), Mujeeb, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Ramon Simmonds

St Kitts Nevis & Patriots Predicted Line-up: Andre Fletcher (wk), Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Darren Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rashid Khan, Duan Jansen, Akila Dananjaya, Jaden Carmichael

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here