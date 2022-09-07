BR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs CPL 2022, Match 8, September 7 in St. Lucia, 7:30 pm IST

BR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s BR vs TKR Caribbean Premier League 2022 match 8 between Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders: In the eighth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022, David Miller’s Barbados Royals will lock horns against Kieron Pollard’s Trinbago Knight Riders on Wednesday, September 8. The enthralling match will begin at 7:30 pm IST in St. Lucia.

Barbados is second in the points table with two dominant victories from their two games. Trinbago also have one win from two matches and is tied for second place with Barbados. Trinbago’s previous fixture was washed off due to rain. The two sides are unbeaten in the tournament and will be eager to hand their opponents a thumping defeat.

The Barbados openers Kyle Mayers and Rahkeem Cornwall are in top form as the duo have got the Royals off to flying starts in both their matches. Mayers has smashed 109 runs in 2 matches with an astounding strike rate of 157.97. His opening partner has scored 71 runs and has also picked up four wickets.

For the Knight Riders, it was Tion Webster who played an excellent knock of 58 runs in their tournament opener. The talented batter will look to continue his purple patch against Barbados.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper and the encounter is expected to be a cracker-jack with the sides looking to go all out on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders; here is everything you need to know:

BR vs TKR Telecast

The Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders will not be telecast in India.

BR vs TKR Live Streaming

The Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BR vs TKR Match Details

The BR vs TKR match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia on Wednesday, September 7, at 7:30 pm IST.

BR vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-Captain: Kyle Mayers

Suggested Playing XI for BR vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Tion Webster, Kyle Mayers, Tim Seifert

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Sunil Narine, Jason Holder, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Anderson Phillip

Barbados Royals vs Trinbago Knight Riders Possible Starting XI:

Barbados Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Kyle Mayers, Quinton De Kock (wk), Tion webster, David Miller (c), Harry Tector, Azam Khan, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Oshane Thomas, Joshua Bishop, Hayden Walsh

Trinbago Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Tim Seifert, Kerry Pierre, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Narine, Akeal Hossein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip, Ravi Rampaul

