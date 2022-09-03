BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Barbados Royals Women and Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: Barbados Royals Women will face Guyana Amazon Warriors Women in the third match of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2022. Both the teams started off on a dismal note and will be hoping to bring a change in their fortunes going forward.

Barbados Royals Women were up against Trinbago Knight Riders in their first CPL 2022 match. The game didn’t go as per plan for the team as they failed to chase the target of 115 runs and ended up losing by just one run. The bowlers did their job well in the first innings with both Hayley Matthews and Selman picking two wickets. However, the batting collapsed. Chloe Tryon was the only positive for the team with a knock of 38 runs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, on the other hand, are coming to the contest on the back of an abandoned game against Trinbago. The team were at 13 runs in two overs while chasing 106 when the rain interrupted the match. With one point, they are second in their points table.

Ahead of the match between Barbados Royals Women and Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, here is everything you need to know:

BR-W vs GUY-W Telecast

Barbados Royals Women vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Women game will not be telecast in India.

BR-W vs GUY-W Live Streaming

Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BR-W vs GUY-W Match Details

BR-W vs GUY-W match will be played at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts at 12:30 AM IST on September 04, Sunday.

BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Stafanie Taylor

Vice-Captain - Aaliyah Alleyne

Suggested Playing XI for BR-W vs GUY-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: RS Williams, Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: CL Tryon, C Atapattu, Mandy Mangru

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne

Bowlers: Sana Fatima, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shakera Selman

BR-W vs GUY-W Probable XIs:

Barbados Royals Women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shakera Selman, R Boyce, B Cooper, CL Tryon, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews(C), Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Sana Fatima, Q Joseph

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women: Rachel Vincent, RS Williams, Chedean Nation, C Atapattu, Stafanie Taylor(C), A Khaka, SS Connell, K Ramharack, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi

