'Bravo, PM Narendra Modi': Kevin Pietersen Praises India For Anti-poaching Measures

England batting legend has praised India Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the steps taken by his government to protect animals against poachers and hopes the world takes lessons from the country.

Pietersen reacted to a report of the sharp decline in rhino poaching in India and saluted everyone involved in curbing the menace.

“Bravo, PM Narendra Modi and bravo to all the men and women who sacrifice their lives in protecting the animals in India too. I’ve met lots of them and I respect you immensely!" Pietersen tweeted.

Advertisement

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Pietersen for his tweet saying India has destroyed the largest ever stockpile of Rhino horns to send a stern message to poachers. Assam has the largest population of one-horned rhino in the world.

“Thanks for the acknowledgment @KP24. Inspired by Our PM @narendramodi we’ve launched aggressive programs to curb poaching. We’re proud to have burnt and destroyed a stockpile of Rhino horns, largest ever in the world, on World Rhino Day to send a stern message to poachers and syndicate," Himanta tweeted.

In response, Pietersen hoped Africa will follow India’s lead.

“Very inspirational! Well done. I wish Africa could follow your lead!" he posted.

Pietersen shot a documentary for National Geographic titled “Save This Rhino" in 2020 in Assam and has thus a first-hand experience of the wildlife in the state.

Advertisement

Last year, the Assam government burnt 2,470 rhino horn stockpile in its efforts to bust the myth that claims the organ of the animal has medicinal or magical properties.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here