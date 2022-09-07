BRB vs DPR Dream11 Team Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Assam T20 2022, September 7, 12:30 PM IST, Wednesday

BRB vs DPR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Assam T20 2022 match between Brahmaputra Boys and Dihing Patkai Riders: The league round of the Assam T20 2022 will conclude with a high-profile game between Brahmaputra Boys and Dihing Patkai Riders. The two teams will clash against each other at the Amingaon Cricket Ground. Both the teams have already qualified for the playoffs and will be hoping to end the group round on a positive note.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

With four wins and five losses, Dihing Patkai Riders are fourth in the points table. The team needs to get back on track after losing the last two games against Barak Bravehearts and Subansiri Champs by three and six wickets respectively.

On the other hand, Brahmaputra Boys are third with five wins from nine league matches. After losing four games on the trot, Brahmaputra finally made a comeback to the winning ways. The team defeated Manas Tigers by six wickets in their most recent encounter.

Ahead of the match between Brahmaputra Boys and Dihing Patkai Riders, here is everything you need to know:

BRB vs DPR Telecast

BRB vs DPR game will not be telecast in India.

BRB vs DPR Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BRB vs DPR Match Details

BRB vs DPR match will be played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati at 12:30 PM IST on September 7, Wednesday.

Advertisement

BRB vs DPR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Riyan Parag

Vice-Captain: Nipan Deka

Suggested Playing XI for BRB vs DPR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Abhishek Thakuri, Nasir Ullah

Batters: Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Nipan Deka

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Swarupam Purkayastha

Bowlers: Abir Chakraborty, Krishna Das, Deepak Gohain

BRB vs DPR Probable XIs

Brahmaputra Boys: Gunjanjyoti Deka, Rahul Singh, Sunil Lachit, Riyan Parag, Rishav Das, Rituraj Biswas, Sibsankar Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Anurag Talukdar(wk), Krishna Das, Deepak Gohain

Advertisement

Dihing Patkai Riders: Aman Chetry, Nipan Deka, Swarupam Purkayastha©, Sandip Mazumder, Nibir Deka, Reshab Dipak, Bikash Chetry, Mekhail Doley, Nasir Ullah(wk), Darshan Rajbongshi, Abir Chakraborty

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here